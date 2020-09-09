COVID-19: Delhi Crosses 2 Lakh Mark With Spike of 4,039 Cases

The national capital on Wednesday, 9 September, crossed the two lakh mark with 4,039 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,01,174, Delhi government data shows.

The spike comes days after the Delhi government resumed the metro services amid high precautions.

India on Wednesday, 9 September, reported 89,706 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 43,70,129.

The death toll increased by 1,115 to 73,890. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,97,394 active cases across the country, while 33,98,844 have been discharged, and one had migrated.

Also Read: Plasma Therapy Ineffective in Reducing COVID Mortality: ICMR Study

Earlier today, the Delhi government issued an order stating that there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in the national capital.

The orders come after Delhi High Court directed all the private laboratories that a doctor’s prescription will not be mandatory for those who wish to get tested for coronavirus in Delhi.

Also Read: No Doctor’s Prescription Needed for COVID Test in Delhi, Says HC

(With inputs from ANI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.COVID-19: Delhi Crosses 2 Lakh Mark With Spike of 4,039 CasesWhich Players in CSK’s Squad Can Replace Raina & Harbhajan? . Read more on India by The Quint.