COVID-19: After deleted tweet and apology, New Zealand high commission gets oxygen cylinders from Congress youth wing

In an unusual tweet on Sunday, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi apologised for one of its earlier tweets, which stands deleted now, seeking urgent help to arrange for oxygen cylinders from Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and the Congress party.

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry. " NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

Srinivas responded to the SOS and also sought more details through direct message.

Right away. Please share further details in DM.#SOSIYC https://t.co/KwgIcgHyOV " Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

However, the high commission deleted the earlier tweet and agreed to open the gate of the high commission only after a tweet from Srinivas so the cylinders could be delivered.

We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC https://t.co/BzGwj0eKBQ pic.twitter.com/0UVM6GWS0r " Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

Following is a screenshot of the tweet which the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi tweeted. Despite the social media fiasco, the high commission did accept the oxygen cylinders from IYC.

Update- New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders. Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill. https://t.co/BzGwj0wm0q pic.twitter.com/vu6TUhD1r8 " Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

This is not the first time, the IYC relief team has responded in a similar fashion. On Saturday, oxygen cylinders were made to the Philippines eEbassy in New Delhi as well by the organisation.

Following the role played by the IYC, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

While I thank @IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I'm stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping @DrSJaishankar ? https://t.co/iEG49baE9l " Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 1, 2021

India on Sunday reported 392,488 cases of COVID-19 and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours , according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

