COVID-19: After deleted tweet and apology, New Zealand high commission gets oxygen cylinders from Congress youth wing

FP Staff
In an unusual tweet on Sunday, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi apologised for one of its earlier tweets, which stands deleted now, seeking urgent help to arrange for oxygen cylinders from Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and the Congress party.

Srinivas responded to the SOS and also sought more details through direct message.

However, the high commission deleted the earlier tweet and agreed to open the gate of the high commission only after a tweet from Srinivas so the cylinders could be delivered.

Following is a screenshot of the tweet which the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi tweeted. Despite the social media fiasco, the high commission did accept the oxygen cylinders from IYC.

This is not the first time, the IYC relief team has responded in a similar fashion. On Saturday, oxygen cylinders were made to the Philippines eEbassy in New Delhi as well by the organisation.

Following the role played by the IYC, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India on Sunday reported 392,488 cases of COVID-19 and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours , according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

