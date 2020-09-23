Covid-19: Daily recoveries exceed daily cases for 5th day

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Daily Covid-19 recoveries have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday, as the total recoveries surged to 45,87,613 pushing the national recovery rate to 81.25 per cent.

A total of 89,746 recoveries have been registered against 83,347 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

With its focussed strategies and coordinated and proactive measures, India is reporting a steep increase in recoveries, the ministry said.

'New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day,' it said, adding, 'India has the highest recovered cases in the world. It contributes 19.5 per cent to the global recoveries.' Seventeen states and UTs have more new recoveries than new cases.

Seventy-five percent of the new recovered cases are being reported from 10 states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 20,000 new recovered patients and Andhra Pradesh contributed over 10,000 to the single-day recoveries, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload has reached 56,46,010, and the death toll has climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday showed. PTI PLB ABH ABH