In COVID-19 crisis, an opportunity to reboot, revitalise rural economies with Youth Migrant Entrepreneurs

Of the many enduring images during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the multiple visuals of migrant workers scrambling home on foot, cycle, hidden in cement mixing trucks, and desperately thronging public transport platforms in the false hope of a ride, have seared urban India's consciousness.

It is these migrant workers who make the lives of the urban middle class and the relatively affluent across India transition seamlessly from one day to another by cooking, repairing, cleaning, delivering groceries " earning at best a passing reference in mainstream news media and popular culture. Over the decades, many of them have made cities their permanent residence, but millions of these people are the only remaining bridge between urban India and rural Bharat. Many lead twin lives: one surviving on the crumbs of urban prosperity and the other in the morasses of their rural dwelling, in a part of India that is teeming with "disguised unemployment".

As the migrant crisis slowly subsides and India crawls its way back to normalcy, this is the right time to ask: isn't there a way to avoid forcing these individuals out of their homes?

Rural India has traditionally survived on agriculture and allied activities. With 118.9 million people engaged in farming, the sector provides livelihood to 24.6 percent of the total workforce in India of over 481 million; add agricultural labour, the percentage is more than 50 percent. Yet the contribution of agriculture is less than 20 percent of India's GDP. Sixty-seven percent of those engaged in farming are small landholders with less than a hectare of land. These families practice subsistence agriculture which does not meet their year-round needs. Farming incomes, in real terms, have stagnated over the last few years whereas costs of production have significantly gone up.

A vast majority of these marginal farmers live in concentrated rural pockets in several states, particularly in the Hindi heartland and from Eastern and Central parts of India. These pockets are characterised by extreme poverty and deprivation with a very high percentage of the population in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. Several factors contribute to the entrenched nature of poverty in these geographies: lack of diversification of livelihoods, lack of marketable surplus as well as underdeveloped market linkages, history of militancy and ethnic clashes, difficult terrain, little farm mechanisation and absence of coordinated effort among different stakeholders to address issues of poverty and inequity.

Consequently these are the areas that see large scale seasonal distress migration across the country in search of work. The Census of 2011 puts the number of internal migrants to be 450 million, or about 37 percent of the population. While majority of these are intra-state, about 12 percent is inter-state. In the last decade since the Census of 2011, this number is bound to spike with increased mobility of rural migrants in search of livelihoods to more prosperous urban centres. Needless to say, a vast majority of them are from the low income category: the poorest and those on the thresholds. The sector-wise major employment of migrant workers falls in the categories of: construction (40 million), domestic work (20 million), textiles (11 million) and brick kilns (10 million).

Different types of people migrate from our villages: small landholders, landless, post-farming season migrants and youth (a small percentage of this young population also comprises school-educated, semi-skilled workers). Increasingly, more and more of these youth are flocking to the cities looking for better opportunities. If each village was a country, the internal migration from India's poorest areas could be compared to the flight of Indians abroad in search for better opportunities in the last 200 years: a large section of the unskilled would be heading to worksites ranging from Middle East to the Caribbean (to work in construction, large farms, plantation etc.) with a small section of young skilled workers heading to the relatively affluent Western countries (to work in sales, hospitability etc.). While this analogy is far from apt, it does give an idea of a very broad categorisation of the internal migrants from India's poorest villages.

Story continues