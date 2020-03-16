COVID-19 could impact domestic, global growth: RBI

Speaking on coronavirus pandemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed the disease could slowdown domestic as well as global growth."Effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth and it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth and as a part of that, the growth momentum in India would also be impacted somewhat," said Shaktikanta Das. "India is not immune to this pandemic, already more than 100 cases have been reported. Efforts are being mounted by the govt on war-footing. COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is relatively high," the RBI Governor added.