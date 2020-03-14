COVID-19: Chennai schoolchildren organise 'Wash Hand, Live Long' program

Amid growing fear of dreadful coronavirus in the country, school students organised a massive awareness program at their school playground. They used almost 25,000 soaps at a mammoth area of 10,000 sq ft to make text 'Wash Hand, Live Long'. Students also held placards with useful instructions. They also demonstrated hand wash as part of the awareness program. So far, 83 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic'.