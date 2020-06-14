4 IAS Officers Transferred to New Delhi To Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two meetings on Sunday, 14 June, to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi, where the total number of cases has touched the 37,000-mark. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present at these meetings.

Crossing the three-lakh mark, India, on Sunday, recorded 311 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases.

PM Modi held a review meeting with senior ministers and officials on Saturday, 13 June



India revised its protocol for clinical management of COVID-19 to include the use of remdesivir and off-label use of tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy on certain groups of patients

Health Ministry added loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) in the list of COVID-19 symptoms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 June

India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus, surpassing the UK in terms of the number of cases

Home Minister Amit Shah Directs Immediate Transfer of 4 IAS Officers

Home Minister Amit Shah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar and Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat and Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in the management of COVID-19.

Delhi Govt to Set Up 20,000 New COVID-19 Beds

Delhi government orders to set up 20,000 new beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital in the next one week. Hotels to have 4000 beds, banquets halls to have 11,000 beds and nursing homes to have 5,000 beds.

Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,929 COVID-19 Cases in India

311 deaths and highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases, 1,62,379 cured/discharged/migrated and 9195 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Ministry Adds Loss of Taste, Smell in List of Symptoms

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry has also added new signs of COVID symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Review Meet Today

As COVID-19 curve has shown no signs of flattening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two meetings on Sunday, 14 June, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present, to review the corona situation in Delhi where the total cases has touched the 37,000-mark.

In the first meeting scheduled at 11 am on Sunday, Shah and Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation, which so far has claimed 1,214 lives in Delhi.

