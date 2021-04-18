As COVID-19 cases rise, Delhi likely to extend weekend curfew
18 Apr 2021: As COVID-19 cases rise, Delhi likely to extend weekend curfew
The Delhi government is reportedly considering an extension of the weekend curfew in the national capital.
Sources told News 18 that new restrictions could be announced after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday.
Notably, Delhi on Sunday reported a record spike in coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day.
Details: Kejriwal to meet Baijal at 11 am tomorrow
Kejriwal will meet Baijal at 11 am on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.
Sources told the publication that the Delhi government is considering extending the weekend lockdown to weekdays as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
More restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be announced after Monday's meeting, sources told the publication.
Recent news: Delhi announced weekend curfew, other curbs last week
Last week, Kejriwal had announced a weekend curfew—when only essential services are allowed—to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.
The curfew started at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 6 am on Monday.
Shopping malls, gyms/spas, auditoriums/assembly halls, entertainment parks, and similar public places were also shut.
Restaurants were shut for dine-in facilities, while cinemas/theaters were allowed to operate at 30% capacity.
Fact: Kejriwal asked PM's help for hospital beds, oxygen
Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an enhanced supply of oxygen and beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. Kejriwal asked the Centre to reserve over 7,000 hospital beds out of the 10,000 beds at Centre-run hospitals in Delhi.
Outbreak: 1 in every 3 samples tested found positive today
Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike for the third consecutive days.
85,620 samples were tested on the day, implying a high daily positivity rate of 29.74%, i.e., one in every three samples tested was found positive.
The total caseload in the national capital has climbed to 8,53,460, including 74,941 active cases.
161 more deaths pushed the toll to 12,121.