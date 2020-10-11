COVID-19 cases may increase in winter, Feluda test rollout expected soon, says Centre; tally crosses 70 lakh

India reported 74,383 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the tally beyond 70 lakh only 13 days after it had crossed the 60 lakh-mark. Meanwhile, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the indigenously developed 'Feluda' paper strip test for COVID-19 diagnosis could be rolled out in the next few weeks and that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases is likely during winter.

On Sunday, the recovery rate in India rose to 86.17 percent with a total of 60 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered.

The COVID-19 caseload climbed to 70,53,806, which includes 8,67,496 active cases. The active cases comprise 12.30 percent of the total caseload, the health ministry stated.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.54 percent on Sunday.

The ministry added that the single-day spike in deaths remained less than 1,000 for eight consecutive days.

India's coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to cross 30 lakh, 13 days to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10 lakh-mark.

However, for the third day in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and had crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested up to October 10 with 10,78,544 samples being tested on Saturday.

'Emergency use of vaccine to depend on clinical trial data'

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre has not yet taken a decision on granting emergency authorisation to use COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

Presently, various COVID-19 vaccines are in phases 1, 2, and 3 of human clinical trials, the results of which are awaited, Vardhan said during an interaction with his social media followers on the fifth episode 'Sunday Samvaad' platform.

"Adequate safety and efficacy data is required for emergency use authorisation, vaccine approval for ensuring patient safety. Further course of action will depend on the data generated," he underlined. The minister had earlier said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.

Categorically rejecting speculation that the government is prioritising young and working-class people to be given the COVID-19 vaccine "for economic reasons", Vardhan said, "The prioritisation of groups for COVID-19 vaccine shall be based on two key considerations "occupational hazard and risk of exposure to infection, and the risk of developing severe disease and increased mortality."

When asked about how the government plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, he said that it is anticipated that supplies of vaccines would be available in limited quantities in the beginning.

"In a huge country like India, it is critical to prioritise vaccine delivery based on various factors such as the risk of exposure, comorbidity among various population groups, the mortality rate among COVID-19 cases, and several others," the minister said.

On the rollout of the Feluda test, he said that based on tests in over 2,000 patients during the trials at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and testing in private labs, the test showed 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity.

This compares favourably to ICMR's current acceptation criteria of RT-PCR Kit of at least 95 percent sensitivity and at least 99 percent specificity, he stated.

He added that the Feluda paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis has been developed by CSIR-IGIB and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for a commercial launch.

"The kit has already been validated by the Department of Atomic Energy's National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore. While I cannot put an exact date on the availability, we should expect this test within the next few weeks," he said.

