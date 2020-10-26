COVID-19: New cases drop below 50,000 in India

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 90.23 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.50 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for four days in a row.There are 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 8.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 480 new fatalities include 112 from Maharashtra, 60 from West Bengal, 33 from Delhi, 32 from Karnataka, 31 from Tamil Nadu and 28 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,19,014 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 43,264 from Maharashtra followed by 10,924 from Tamil Nadu, 10,905 from Karnataka, 6,882 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,587 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,487 from West Bengal, 6,258 from Delhi, 4,117 from Punjab and 3,686 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB DV DV