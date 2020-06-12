COVID-19 campaign reached few susceptible people in Odisha: Study

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Campaigns to create awareness regarding the COVID-19 reached only to few susceptible people (pensioners) and instructions to fight the deadly disease were violated in Odisha, according to a survey by Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation.

The report 'Old and Poor in the time of COVID-19 Pandemic in India: A Case Study of Old Age Pension Schemes' is its maiden survey-based study conducted out of ISS&RF's own CSR funds, it said in a statement.

The telephonic survey in all the 30 districts of Odisha was conducted during the period May 1, 2020 to May 20, covering 1,071 sample of IGNOAPS and MBPOAP beneficiaries.

The survey found low level of awareness and violation of the government instructions like staying at home was found to be as high as 40.52 per cent amongst the old age persons.

As much as 35.48 per cent beneficiaries have also reported 3 to 4 days of moving out of home, and 14.29 per cent reported 5 to 6 days of moving out of home during 15 days prior to the survey, it said.

It also found that more than 95 per cent of the beneficiaries surveyed confirmed receipt of the advance pension.

'Based on the findings of this survey we are prompted to conclude that the awareness campaign of the government on COVID-19 is not only reaching a few susceptible people but also the instructions are violated rampantly by them,' the survey said.

Four months advance payment of pensions under pension schemes of IGNOAPS (Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme) and MBPOAP (Madhu Babu Pension Yojana) were delivered to beneficiaries at their respective villages/wards/Gram Panchayat (GP) in Odisha between 4th week of March 2020 to 1st week of April 2020, it added.

Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation (ISS&RF) was formed by a group of retired officers of Indian Statistical Service, Indian Economic Service, Subordinate Statistical Service and other services. PTI KKS BAL