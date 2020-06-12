COVID-19: CAIT seeks traders' views on closure of Delhi markets

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said it has sought response from traders in Delhi on whether markets should be closed to curb the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently pointed out the possibility of 5.32 lakh coronavirus infection cases in Delhi by the end of July.

The traders' body said it has started an online survey among trade organisations of Delhi, seeking their opinion whether the city's markets should be shut in view of the projected figure of cases in the capital. PTI RSN BAL BAL