Dispute With India, Domestic Protests Over COVID: Nepal Is Caught On 2 Fronts

As India deals with the death of its soldiers in a “violent face-off” with China in eastern Ladakh, it’s also warily watching smaller neighbour Nepal, which is currently embroiled in two crises.

While Covid-19 cases in Nepal continue to rise amid people’s protests against the government’s response, the Himalayan country is moving ahead with a new map which shows Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh — areas also claimed by India — within its borders.

What’s the story behind the map?

Last week, Nepal’s lower house of Parliament unanimously passed the amendment that gives legal guarantee to the new map. It drew a sharp response from India, with MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava calling it “not tenable”.

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” he said.

Nepal’s upper house of Parliament also unanimously passed the amendment on Thursday.

Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Rakesh Sood had told HuffPost India earlier this month that if the country’s Parliament passes the constitutional amendment bill, it will make it more difficult to resolve matters, either now or in the future.

However,Madhu Raman Acharya, former foreign secretary of Nepal said that though the adoption of the map may seem to be posing a temporary setback, it will eventually help resolve the issue based on facts and treaties. He told HuffPost India that Nepal is still committed to resolving the matter through bilateral dialogue even if the map is adopted.

Nepal has been upset over a road inaugurated by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on 8 May which connects Dharchula and Lipulekh, according to reports.

However, the new road was not an unprecedented change in the status quo, Constantino Xavier wrote for Brookings. The road...

