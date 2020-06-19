The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 13,586 to 3,80,532 on Friday, 19 June, in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 336 to 12,573. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,63,248 active cases across the country, while 2,04,710 patients have been cured or discharged.

Maharashtra and Delhi had recorded their biggest single-day spikes in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday. While the national capital recorded 2,877 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over 49,000, Maharashtra reported 3,752 new infections, which took its total number of cases to 1,20,504. The death tolls in Delhi and Maharashtra stood at 1,969 and 5,751 respectively.

There have been over 8.4 million coronavirus cases reported globally, with India being the fourth worst-affected country

The Health Ministry on Thursday wrote to all states and UTs, directing them to ensure that salaries of doctors and healthcare workers doing COVID-related duties is released on time

The Supreme Court has stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

