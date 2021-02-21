COVID-19 active cases surge in India; Centre issues guidelines to State Govts | Ground Reports

Just when the COVID-19 vaccine had raised hopes, the research in Coronavirus cases in some states has raised concerns. Five states including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab are witnessing a spike in COVID cases. The weekly positivity rate in these states is apparently higher than the national average.

The report suggests that over 74 per cent of the active cases in India are coming from Kerala and Maharashtra. Taking stock of the worrisome situation, the Centre has stepped in and asked State Governments to ramp up RT-PCR tests.

Times Now brings you the latest details on COVID-19 and exclusive ground reports from Mumbai, Bhopal and Bengaluru, to show you how the city is functioning amid the pandemic.

Watch!