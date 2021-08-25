COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,22,327

·2-min read

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the death toll climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,755 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,11,84,547.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 30 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.92 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 61 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,54,281, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 59.55 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Wednesday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 648 new fatalities include 288 from Maharashtra and 173 from Kerala.

A total of 4,35,758 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,36,355 from Maharashtra, 37,184 from Karnataka, 34,761 from Tamil Nadu, 25,079 from Delhi, 22,794 from Uttar Pradesh, 19,757 from Kerala and 18,383 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.PTI PLB DV DV

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62202.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47117.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47306.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

  • Coriander futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 158 to Rs 7,850 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 123 to Rs 2,964 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Minor electrocuted in UP

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he was trying to charge an e-rickshaw battery by tapping a high tension wire in the district on Monday, police said.

  • Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly commences today

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Five-day Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly commenced on Monday adhering to social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Over 57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 5,441 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

  • Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

  • PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

  • 4 magnitude earthquake hits west Assam, tremors felt in north Bengal

    Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

  • Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4.5 to Rs 1,392 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

  • Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over rise in price of LPG cylinders

    New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday attacked the central government over the rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

  • Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

  • 19-year-old woman kills herself after wedding called off over dowry

    Bareilly (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday.

  • Over 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

    New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, said the Central government in a press release on Monday.

  • Road Leading To Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya To Be Named After Kalyan Singh: UP Govt

    The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has decided that the road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of the state who passed away on Saturday night, reports India TV. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday, "Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him." Maurya said that this would be a tribute to the contribution of the late leader in the Ayodhya movement and his commitment to the Ram temple.

  • Bihar delegation meets PM Modi to press for caste census

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of a nationwide caste-based census.

  • Navjot Sidhu summons his advisors over controversial remarks

    Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): After their remarks sparked a controversy, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg to his residence here to discuss the matter.