COVID-19 update: 70 districts recorded 150% spike in 15 days, says Centre; Modi warns of nationwide outbreak

FP Staff
·7-min read

A total of 70 districts in 16 states have registered more than 150 percent increase in active COVID-19 cases from 1-15 March, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, the day when India also recorded its highest spike in a day in this year.

The country recorded 28,903 cases in 24 hours, data released by the health ministry at its 8 am update on 17 March, showed, making it the worst recorded spike since 13 December, 2021.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload rose to 2,34,406, which now comprises 2.05 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 percent, the health ministry data stated.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said most of India's worst-affected districts are in the west and northern India.

"From March 1-15, about 70 districts in 16 states have registered over 150 percent increase in active cases while 55 districts in 17 states have registered 100-150 percent rise in cases," he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also took cognisance of the spiralling situation as he spoke to chief ministers of all states and warned that quick and decisive action was the only way to avoid a nationwide outbreak.

He also flagged the issue of vaccine wastage, because of improper planning of distribution. The prime minister urged states to open more vaccination centres to minimise this issue.

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. These numbers, along with those reported in other states across India, will reflect in daily cases in the Union health ministry's update at 8 am on Thursday.

70 districts record 150% spike in cases

The 70 districts, which registered over 150 percent increase, include Punjab's Rupnagar, which recorded a 256 percent rise in cases, Haryana's Yamunanagar (300 percent rise), Karnal (245 percent rise), Faridabad (225 percent rise).

Panchkula (215 percent rise), Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur (367 percent rise), Solan (267 percent rise), Una (220 percent rise), Maharashtra's Nanded (385 percent rise), Nandurbar (224 percent rise), Beed (219 percent rise) and Maharashtra's Ratlam (500 percent rise), Gwalior (360 percent rise), Khargone (250.0 percent rise) and Ujjain (214 percent rise).

"In these states, we have asked to step up vaccinations and ensure all eligible beneficiaries get vaccinated," Bhushan said.

Elaborating on the rise in cases in states, he said, "If we look at Maharashtra, 60 percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra and 45 percent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra."

"On 1 March, an average of 7,741 new cases were being reported. By 15 March, the number increased to an average of 13,527. The positivity rate on 1 March used to be 11 per cent, which rose to 16 percent by 15 March," he said.

Noting that the high positivity rate is a matter of concern, Bhushan said the tests numbers are not increasing at the same rate as the positivity rate is increasing.

"So, our advice to the states, especially Maharashtra, is that there is a need to increase the testing rate, especially the RT-PCR rate," he said.

In Punjab on 1 March, an average of 531 new cases were being reported. By 15 March, the number increased to an average of 1,338. The positivity rate has doubled and RT-PCR share is 89 percent, Bhushan said.

In Chandigarh on 1 March, an average of 49 new cases were being reported. By 15 March, the number increased to an average of 111. The positivity rate has increased from 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent and RT-PCR share is 40 percent.

"We would want a distinct increasing trend of tests in which RT-PCR share is substantially higher than the current 40 percent share," he said.

The ministry official also added that the lowest point of new COVID-19 cases was 9 February.

"Today, there is a nearly 43 percent week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and a nearly 37 percent week on week increase in new deaths," Bhushan said.

Modi takes stock of situation, warns of nationwide outbreak

As coronavirus cases in India hit a three month high, Modi called for "quick and decisive" steps to stop the emerging "second peak" of COVID-19.

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Modi warned chief ministers during a video interaction that a "nationwide outbreak" may emerge again, and asked them to seriously follow the "Test, Track and Treat" approach.

The prime minister also made a vigorous push for use of the RT-PCR method so that it accounts for more than 70 percent of the overall testing.

"If we do not stop this emerging 'second peak' of coronavirus immediately, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said in his first interaction with chief ministers after India began the vaccination drive on 16 January

Noting that the seriousness of the local administration about the use of masks is going down, he called for immediate addressing of the governance problems at the regional level.

He warned that the confidence which came from our achievements in the battle against coronavirus should not turn into negligence.

Noting the need for the provision of micro containment zones, he said everyone should be serious about 'Test, Track and Treat' as we have been doing for the last one year.

One of the reasons behind India's "successful" fight against the pandemic is that villages largely remained unaffected by the diseases, and if it now spreads across smaller towns then the rural areas too will be affected, he said.

Many of the most COVID-affected countries have suffered from many waves, he said, and noted that some states in India have also been seeing a sudden rise in the cases after a phase of decline.

At the meeting, a top official said assured the chief ministers that there was "no signal of concern" over the use of the Covishield vaccine in the country. This came amid several countries banning the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is manufactured in India as Covishiled.

Centre says COVID vaccine wastage in India at 6.5 percent

The average COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is at 6.5 percent with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being on the top with 17.6 and 11.6 percent wastage, respectively, the Centre said on Wednesday as it called for optimal utilisation of the doses. Meanwhile, the cumulative doses of vaccine administered so far crossed 3.64 crore.

A total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, which includes 1,48,60,930 beneficiaries aged 45-60 years with specific comorbidities and senior citizens who have been given the first dose.

Bhushan said COVID-19 vaccine wastage in five states " Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir " is higher than the national average of 6.5 percent.

"The message we have shared with states is that vaccines are invaluable commodities. They are public health goods and therefore vaccines have to be optimally utilised.

"Vaccine wastage has to be drastically reduced. Any reduction in wastage means that you end up inoculating more people and therefore the chances of disrupting the chain of infection grow that much more," he said.

On an average 13,12,215 vaccine doses are being administered daily with Rajasthan providing the most jabs on an average, Bhushan said.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: Narendra Modi speaks to CMs, says quick action needed to stop 'emerging second peak' of COVID-19

India facing second 'peak' since 2 Feb, Centre tells Parliament; daily COVID cases cross 20k for sixth day

Narendra Modi asks MPs to celebrate 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of Independence

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Sanjay Bangar 'Gatecrashes' Bumrah, Sanjana's Wedding With Memes after Mayank Agarwal's Goof Up

    Mayank Agarwal tweeted out a warm congratulatory message from his official Twitter account to wish Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding. The Indian batsman, however, accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

  • Bengaluru Woman Who Accused Zomato Delivery Man of Assault Flees Town after Address Leaked Online

    The incident occurred a day after Zomato delivery person K Kamraj filed a counter-FIR against Hitesha Chandranee, accusing her of abuse and assault.

  • COVID-19 vaccine: India raises raw material export kinks with US

    India has raised the issue of hurdles in the export of raw material for COVID-19 vaccines with the United States. Earlier, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that limited export of vaccine raw material was impacting the production of their COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. Notably, Covishield is being used in vaccination drives in India and elsewhere.

  • Gauahar Khan to Remain in Institutional Quarantine After Brush with BMC Over Coronavirus Guidelines

    Gauahar Khan has landed in a controversy after she allegedly flouted coronavirus guidelines after reportedly testing positive for the infection on March 11.

  • 43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

    Sixty percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, a Health Ministry official said.

  • Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

    With Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the playing XI against England on Tuesday in the third T20I contest.

  • Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car; key recoveries made

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV car near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, reports say. The anti-terror agency has made some key recoveries from the Mercedes car, which arrested police officer Sachin Vaze allegedly used to drive. Here are more details on this.

  • Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts

    Challenge of reaching vast, far-flung populations is combined with a lack of public interestCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Red Square, Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty The day India started coronavirus vaccinations, Amit Mehra’s name was on the priority list. But he never made an appointment. “I’m not inclined to get vaccinated just because it’s available,” says the 47-year-old Delhi hospital worker. Two and a half thousand miles away, strolling past a popup inoculation centre near Red Square in Moscow, Magomed Zurabov is similarly reluctant. Suspicious that the pandemic was deliberately engineered, he has no intention of being vaccinated, he says. Instead, he is “taking the necessary precautions”: wearing a mask and using disinfectant. As vaccinations rates soar in Israel, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that have monopolised supply, and poorer nations make do with a trickle of doses, a third category are beginning long climbs. Supply is less of an issue in Russia, China or India, all of which produce their own vaccines. But their respective government programmes have had slow starts, and there has been little public clamour to speed things up. “People have not shown that eagerness and urgency to be vaccinated,” says Ajeet Jain, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi. “India is going through that phase where the disease is no longer prevalent except in a few states. People are relaxed that the disease is over from their point of view.” A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 jab at Dasappa hospital in Bangalore, India, this week. Photograph: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA The experience of India, Russia and China may prove, in time, to be typical. Even once vaccine shortages are alleviated, much of the world could still take years to achieve widespread Covid-19 vaccination, encumbered by the challenges of reaching vast and far-flung populations, lack of interest from the public and other, more pressing health priorities. Some countries may shake off growing pains: India’s rollout has accelerated in the past fortnight, with private clinics enlisted to help administer shots and new groups, including anyone over 60, invited to make appointments. The programme hit 3m doses a day this week which, if maintained, would put it within reach of its target of vaccinating 20% of the population by August. Uptake was slower than expected among the 30 million healthcare and frontline workers who were prioritised for the first round of doses, with some hesitant about receiving Covaxin, a locally developed vaccine that was pressed into use before the release of phase 3 trial results. (Interim data has since shown that it is 81% effective.) “That caused quite a bit of confusion, as a result of which healthcare workers who were supposed to be vaccinated in the first round, and who understood this process a little better than other people, didn’t come forward as much as they should have,” says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of the Trivedi school of biosciences at Ashoka University. graphic India has also held off from deploying its entire workforce of vaccine deliverers to fight Covid-19, keeping about half at work administering jabs for other deadly diseases, Jameel says. “There is a childhood immunisation programme, there is one for pregnant mothers, and they have to go on unhindered despite Covid.” The most significant impediment may be that, since September, virus rates in India have dropped steeply. And in a country with a median age of about 28, Covid-19 has not proved especially deadly, implicated in about 160,000 recorded deaths, a third of the number of Indians who die from tuberculosis each year. Signs of a second wave taking off in the past week may change the calculation for some. “Look at death rates in South Asia and you’ll know why people are not dying to get vaccinated,” says Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “Their sense of risk is considerably lower than, say, a Londoner.” The same is true for the average resident of Beijing, though not for demographic reasons. China has employed blunt but effective quarantine measures to contain Sars-CoV-2 successfully, and life in the country has largely returned to normal. Though it authorised its first vaccines for emergency use in July, just 4% of the country has been vaccinated so far. “One of the most important contributors is this perception that China has a low risk of infection,” said Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. “So people think, why bother to get vaccinated? We’re already safe.” The country aims to inoculate 40% of its population by July, a target that will require administering about 4m shots a day, up from about 640,000 a day on the latest public figures. But Beijing must also balance commitments to supply at least 463m doses to countries overseas, many of them donations to strategic partners. So far, it is under little pressure to hoard those vaccines for use at home. “People view this as an example of China being a global leader, something that showcases China being a responsible and reliable great power,” Huang says. Russia has been hit harder by the virus, losing 90,000 lives on official figures thought to be a significant underestimate. But there, too, uptake of the vaccine is tracking well short of government targets of inoculating 60% of the population by mid-year. A poll of Russians this month found that two-thirds were unwilling to receive the locally developed Sputnik-V shot, in spite of peer-reviewed research suggesting that it is safe and effective. Their scepticism extended to the origins of the coronavirus, with 64% believing that it was a biological weapon, the independent poll said. (Most virologists disagree and say there is no evidence that the virus was engineered.) Lack of trust in the Russian government is a key hurdle, says Sergei Rybakov, a representative of the Doctors’ alliance, an opposition-linked medical union that has criticised the official response to the pandemic. Though the state has marketed Sputnik-V overseas, including with its own Twitter account, it has done less to promote the vaccine among Russians, he says. “The task of the state is to show that the vaccine is necessary, the vaccine is safe. In Russia this hasn’t been done to the extent it needs to be,” Rybakov said. “You need to show people that not getting the vaccine is more dangerous than getting it.” Similar hurdles are likely to slow rollouts elsewhere, too, as countries assemble one of the largest logistical operations most have ever undertaken. Even once supplies are secured, some may struggle for years to reach the 70% of the population thought to be required for herd immunity, says Babak Javid, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. They might focus their efforts instead on reaching healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, he says. “You’re not going to eliminate Covid deaths, but you’ll eliminate the likelihood of healthcare infrastructure being overwhelmed.”

  • BJP paid Rs 7 crore to buy a film star, claims Bengal actress

    Tollywood actor Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered to pay Rs 7 crore to rope in a famous star ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. She made these allegations on social media on Monday. The post has, since, gone viral.

  • This is What Michelle Obama Had to Say on Meghan's Oprah Interview

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine: 'Being Made in India to US, Used Over World'

    Germany, Italy and France on Monday joined others in suspending the vaccine.

  • Param Bir Singh removed as Mumbai police chief amid Vaze row

    Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

  • COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

    India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.

  • Maharashtra in Beginning of 2nd Covid Wave, Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario in Coming Months: Centre

    Maharashtra accounts for 56 per cent of all active cases in India currently, with eight of the top 10 districts in the country being in the state.

  • African-American Woman Married into British Aristocracy Feels Meghan Markle Took Things Too 'Personally'

    Rose, as a fellow African-American, says she would have suggested Meghan ease the transition and 'understand the structure in which the Royal Family operates in and to do your best not to take anything personally'.

  • PDM postpones anti-govt long march in Pak amid differences over en masse resignation of opposition leaders

    Islamabad [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): The 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has postponed its long march planned for later this month, amid differences within the alliance on the issue of resigning from the assemblies, said PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday.

  • 'Need to Defeat BJP...Couldn't See it Happening in Cong': PC Chako Welcomed in NCP by Sharad Pawar

    Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, earlier on Tuesday said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

  • Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

    Why are we denying vulnerable adults, regardless of age /co-morbidities, the jab when we are sitting on spare doses?

  • PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha Steps Down: Report

    PK Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019.

  • As New CP Nagrale Admits 'Turmoil' in Mumbai Police, Fadnavis Reveals Sachin Waze's 'Shiv Sena' Link

    Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Waze was a Shiv Sena member.