New Delhi, Sep 17 (ANI): The cases of coronavirus are rapidly increasing in India. Delhi's COVID-19 count rose to 2,34,701. The national capital recorded 4,432 new cases and 38 deaths on Sep 17. 24,619 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 11,45,840. West Bengal reported 3,197 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths today.