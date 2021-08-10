Covid-19: These 37 'Districts of Concern' in 9 States Are Driving India's Surge

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 44 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rate and Kerala is the only state which has more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. It also noted that a total of 37 districts from nine states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are a matter of “concern” as they are showing rising trend in daily coronavirus cases over last two weeks.

Addressing a routine press briefing on Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry said, “51.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala. A total of 37 districts from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are still showing increasing trend. Of these, 11 are from Kerala.”

It also said that an overall declining trend has also been observed across the country in weekly positivity since week ending May 10. “Weekly positivity less than 2 per cent for second consecutive week. In India, 44 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Only one state (Kerala) has more than 1 lakh active cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Here’s a list of districts which still reporting increase in Covid-19 case:

1. Kerala – Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkd, Kollam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Idukki

2. Tamil Nadu – Coimbatore, Chennai, Erode, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur

3. Himachal Pradesh – Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla

4. Karnataka – Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

5. Andhra Pradesh – Srikakulam and East Godavari

6. Maharashtra – Solapur and Beed

7. West Bengal – 24 Pargannas North and Nadia

8. Meghalaya – West Khasi Hills

9. Mizoram – Saiha

India recorded 28,204 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 147 days, taking the tally of infections to 3,19,98,158, while the active coronavirus cases dipped to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday at 8am. It also showed that the national Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

