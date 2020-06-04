COVID-19: With 122 Deaths, Maha Records Highest Single-Day Spike

Maharashtra may have escaped the worse of Cyclone Nisarga but on Wednesday, 3 June, the state recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths with 122 fatalities. With this, the state's total death tally rose to 2,587 while the number of positive cases reached 74,860.

India on Wednesday crossed the 2 lakh-mark in its coronavirus case tally. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of over 2.07 lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country till now.

With domestic flights having resumed on 25 May, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the government “will consider restarting international flights as soon as (the) situation normalises a bit and poses no danger” to the citizens.

“We will also have to consider that countries, where we intend to fly, are open to incoming foreign citizens,” he added.

Delhi government has announced a 7-Day home quarantine for all arriving in the national capital by flights, trains or buses

Operation of ‘Shramik’ special trains from Delhi has ended as there has been no new demand from the government, officials said on Wednesday

After a temporary suspension, the World Health Organization on Wednesday announces resumption of clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine

The global coronavirus tally is more 6.4 million, with the death toll over 3.8 lakh

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Tests COVID-19 Positive

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar reportedly tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday, 3 June.

After his test result came out, a large number of defence officials got themselves tested. Many officials who had come in contact with him have also gone in self-quarantine, ANI reported citing sources.

Maharashtra: Highest Single-Day Spike in Deaths

With 122 new deaths due to COVID-19, Maharashtra's death tally now stands at 2,587, as per state officials.

Brazil: Record 1,349 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours

Brazil reports a record 1,349 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, reported news agency AFP.

Railway Official Tests COVID-19 Positive

A Railway official and his wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, ANI reported.

The official had last attended office on 1 June.

