COVID-19: Delhi’s Biggest 1-Day Spike, India’s Tally at 1,18,447

The national capital has reported 660 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,319. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now at 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases and 3,583 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, 22 May.
In the biggest one-day spike, 6,088 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, news agency AFP reported on Friday, quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced new guidelines for domestic air travel that will resume from 25 May and said that the fares of tickets will be in a specific range as decided by the ministry.
- Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports and passengers for recommencement of domestic flights
- Within two hours of online booking opening, 1.49 lakh tickets booked on Thursday, for the first set of 73 special passenger trains that will be run from 1 June
- Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwide
Delhi reports 660 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 12,319 and death toll is at 208. There are 6,214 active cases.
TN Allows Autos, Rickshaws From 7 am to 7 pm Except in Chennai, Containment Zones
Tamil Nadu government allows plying of autos and cycle rickshaws starting tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm with only one person on board. The directive doesn’t apply to Chennai and containment zones. Vehicles to be sanitized thrice a day, masks compulsory,” the State Government said, according to ANI.
Air India to Start Flight Bookings From 12:30 pm Today
#FlyAI : Good News !— Air India (@airindiain) May 22, 2020
Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to https://t.co/T1SVjRD6o5 or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care . #Flythenewnormal
Fadnavis Holds Protest Outside Mumbai Office, Demanding Package For Farmers, Workers
In Mumbai, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders stage a demonstration outside state BJP office, demanding the announcement of a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and workers of unorganised sector by state government.
62 Cases Reported in 24 Hrs in Andhra Pradesh
“In last 24 hours, 62 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 2,514 including 728 active cases,” said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer, reports ANI.
2 More Test Positive in Jorhat Centre; Assam Tally at 214
“Two persons from Sivasagar in quarantine at our Jorhat centre are found COVID-19 positive. Total cases in the state stand at 214,” said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reports ANI.
Total 1,666 Cases in Maharashtra Police, Active Cases at 1,177
“The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,666 in Maharashtra Police. Number of active cases and deaths stands at 1,177 and 16, respectively in the force,” the Maharashtra Police said, reports ANI.
Lockdown 4.0: Heavy Traffic in Delhi's ITO Area
Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO in Delhi amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.
54 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported in Rajasthan
"Fifty-four new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 am. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6,281, including, 2587 active cases and 152 deaths,” the state Health Department said, reported ANI.
86 New Cases Recorded in Odisha
“Eighty-six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,189,” said Odisha Health Department, reports ANI.
Delhi HC Suspends Functioning of Subordinate, District Courts Till 31 May
In view of fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, Delhi High Court further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till 31 May. Earlier, the concern committee to Delhi High court had suspended the functioning of all subordinate court till 23 May, reports ANI.
India's Tally Rises to 1,18,447, Death Toll at 3,583
Booking/Cancellation to Also Be Available at Post Offcies, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra Licensees
The Indian Railways said, “From today booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees and through authorized agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centers and Common Service Centers.”
US Records 1,255 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours
“The United States added 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours,” reported news agency AFP quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
