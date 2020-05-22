COVID-19: Delhi’s Biggest 1-Day Spike, India’s Tally at 1,18,447

The national capital has reported 660 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,319. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now at 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases and 3,583 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, 22 May.

In the biggest one-day spike, 6,088 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, news agency AFP reported on Friday, quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced new guidelines for domestic air travel that will resume from 25 May and said that the fares of tickets will be in a specific range as decided by the ministry.

Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports and passengers for recommencement of domestic flights

Within two hours of online booking opening, 1.49 lakh tickets booked on Thursday, for the first set of 73 special passenger trains that will be run from 1 June

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwide

TN Allows Autos, Rickshaws From 7 am to 7 pm Except in Chennai, Containment Zones

Tamil Nadu government allows plying of autos and cycle rickshaws starting tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm with only one person on board. The directive doesn’t apply to Chennai and containment zones. Vehicles to be sanitized thrice a day, masks compulsory,” the State Government said, according to ANI.

Air India to Start Flight Bookings From 12:30 pm Today

#FlyAI : Good News !

Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to https://t.co/T1SVjRD6o5 or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care . #Flythenewnormal

— Air India (@airindiain) May 22, 2020

Fadnavis Holds Protest Outside Mumbai Office, Demanding Package For Farmers, Workers

In Mumbai, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders stage a demonstration outside state BJP office, demanding the announcement of a Rs 50,000-crore package for farmers, labourers and workers of unorganised sector by state government.

62 Cases Reported in 24 Hrs in Andhra Pradesh

“In last 24 hours, 62 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 2,514 including 728 active cases,” said Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer, reports ANI.

2 More Test Positive in Jorhat Centre; Assam Tally at 214

“Two persons from Sivasagar in quarantine at our Jorhat centre are found COVID-19 positive. Total cases in the state stand at 214,” said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reports ANI.

Total 1,666 Cases in Maharashtra Police, Active Cases at 1,177

“The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,666 in Maharashtra Police. Number of active cases and deaths stands at 1,177 and 16, respectively in the force,” the Maharashtra Police said, reports ANI.

Lockdown 4.0: Heavy Traffic in Delhi's ITO Area

Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO in Delhi amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

