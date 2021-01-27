Covaxin Has Ability to Neutralise UK Strain of Coronavirus, Says Bharat Biotech

Days after US pharmaceutical giant Moderna claimed that its Covid-19 vaccine protects against the two new mutant strains of the coronavirus, Bharat Biotech has claimed Covaxin, too, has been found effective against the UK variant of the virus, which is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the Wuhan strain and is more lethal.

"Covaxin effectively neutralises UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape," tweeted Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, along with a link to its research paper.