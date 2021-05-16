COVAXIN Demonstrates Protection Against New Variants of COVID-19 Found in India & UK, Says Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad, May 16: Bharat Biotech on Sunday claimed that its vaccine COVAXIN against COVID-19 is effective against all variants of the deadly virus, including the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7 first detected in India and the United Kingdom. India's National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research conducted a study in this regard and was published in a peer-reviewed journal,

Also Read | How to Watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of ATH vs RM Football Game Score Updates on TV

Bharat Biotech's joint managing director Suchitra Ella shared an infographic on her official Twitter handle. As per the infographic, a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against the B.1.617 variant compared to the vaccine variant (D614G). Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Has Been Approved for Children Above 12 Years? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Tweet.

Suchitra Ella's Tweet:

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs CEV Football Game Score Updates on TV

Link to article published in CID - Oxford University Press.

COVAXIN neutralising emerging variants. https://t.co/ZholzoDD7F pic.twitter.com/ksiNL1kLXq — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 16, 2021

In her tweet, Ella shared a link pf the journal. In her earlier tweet, The Bharat Biotech's managing director said, "Covaxin gets international recognition yet again, by scientific research data published demonstrating protection against the new variants. Yet another feather in its cap." COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: Bharat Biotech Has Informed That It Can't Provide Additional Covaxin Doses to Delhi, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Story continues

Tweet by Suchitra Ella:

COVAXIn was given approval for emergency use in India along with Serum Institute's Covisheild in January this year. Notably, COVAXIN's third phase of the trial was pending as it was launched in clinical trial mode. At present, there is a shortage of availability of COVAXIN.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged that vaccine formula should be shared with other drug manufacturing companies to increase production. Apart from COVAXIN, India is using Covishield and Russian Sputnik V for its vaccination programme.