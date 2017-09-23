Coutinho inspires Liverpool to thrilling 3-2 victory over Leicester City

Leicester [UK], Sept. 24 (ANI): Liverpool registered a breathtaking 3-2 victory over Leicester City in a thrilling Premier League match to end their run of four games without a win on Saturday at a power-packed King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Mohamed Salah scored the opener for Liverpool in the 15th minute of the game before star striker Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant first goal of the season through a majestic free-kick just eight minutes later to make it 2-0 for the Reds.

However, Shinji Okazaki scored the first goal to give Foxes hope just before the break. That frantic five-minute spell in the second half saw the balance of the game fluctuate dramatically, reports goal.com.

Jordan Henderson netted from a Liverpool counter attack to make it 3-1 in the 68th minute. But only a minute later, Vardy headed into an empty net to make the scoreline 2-3 and send some jitters in the Liverpool's camp.

The visitors had few further scares to survive as they held on for a timely victory after a modest run of form, the win moving Jurgen Klopp's side up to fifth in the table.

Leicester travel to AFC Bournemouth next Saturday while Liverpool are in Champions League action on Tuesday against Spartak Moscow before facing Newcastle on October 1in the Premier League. (ANI)