Coutinho excluded from Liverpool's Champions League tie squad

Liverpool, Aug 14 (IANS) Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho will not be travelling to Hoffenheim for Liverpool's Champions League tie as he has been omitted from the squad.

Liverpool play a Champions League playoff tie against Hoffenheim on Tuesday. According to the club's Twitter handle, the player's name is not there in the squad list.

Coutinho had previously handed in a transfer request. The 25-year-old is a target of FC Barcelona and also missed Saturday's English Premier League opener against Watford due to a back injury.

