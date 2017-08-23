Before court's verdict on Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim, you must know who he is

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was born on 15th August 1967 in Shri Gurusar Modia Rajasthan He is a self-proclaimed god-man He is one of the 36 Indians to have VVIP status and avail Z+ Security In 1990, Shah Satnam Ji, the second chief of Dera Sacha Sauda group declared Ram Rahim as his successor. DSS is India-based socio-spiritual organization which oversees several social programs Apart from being a spiritual leader he calls himself a social reformer, actor, director and singer His Dera has made about 16 Guinness World Records in different categories Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is married and has two daughters and a son He has been in news for allegedly molesting and raping his female followers and conspiring and murdering a journalist who went against Dera The court verdict against these allegations on Rockstar Baba will be out on 25th August