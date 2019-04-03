Court summons Rahul Gandhi, Yechury in defamation suit by RSS

A Thane court on Tuesday summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India (Marxist)-CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to appear before it on April 30 in a civil defamation suit filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist against them for alleging a RSS hand in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Vivek Champanerkar has sought Rs 1 each from Gandhi and Yechury as token compensation, claiming that the duo "defamed" RSS by linking it to Lankesh's murder. Lankesh was murdered outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. A Mumbai court is also hearing a criminal defamation case filed by RSS activist and lawyer Dhrutiman Joshi against Gandhi and Yechury over the same issue.