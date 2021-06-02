Court Sends Sushil to 9 Days of Judicial Custody in Murder Case

There continues to be no relief for the decorated wrestler Sushil Kumar's as a Delhi Court sent him to 9 days of judicial custody. The Delhi Police had asked for a 3-day extension on police custody, but the court rejected the request.

The two-time Olympic medallist was in police custody for 10 days after being arrested on World Wrestling Day (23 May) on charges of murder.

Sushil, who was arrested with aide Ajay Kumar, has been named in the FIR lodged for the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

While the reasoning behind an extension on custody of Sushil was based around continuing with the probe, the prosecution noted that things like the weapon, clothes and phones were still to be recovered.

Sushil was using the Telegram app and internet dongle to use his SIM-less phone to contact his associates while on the run from the police, Crime Branch has revealed.

Sushil’s camp meanwhile made it clear that they were not impressed with the demand, adding that he is not a “dreaded criminal” and that he has brought the country laurels.

Sushil and Ajay Kumar had been arrested on 23 May on the outskirts of the national capital after being on the run for 20 days. Almost 10 days after arrest, the Delhi Police suspended Sushil’s arms license

The veteran wrestler’s tiff with the Sagar Dhankhar and his friends kicked off due to matters regarding property.

Till date, Delhi Police has arrested nine people in relation to the case, including several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang.

Sushil, remember, had won a Bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and followed it up with a Silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

