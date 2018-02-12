Couples of different faiths tie the nuptial knot at mass wedding

At least 14 couples belonging to different faiths tied the nuptial knot at a recently concluded mass marriage ceremony in West Midnapur. One could witness marriages according to Hindu, Muslim, and various other cultures happening at the same time under one single roof. Organized by 'Tribeni Yuba Janakalyan Organization, the event saw a large turn up of people coming to congratulate the newly-wed couples. Usually organized by Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and social service groups, mass marriages provide a platform for the groom and bride, to celebrate their auspicious day in a much grand fashion with minimal expenses, where people from different backgrounds gather at a place to bless the couples for their new journey of life. The event witnessed a unique blend of different Indian cultures and rituals, displaying unity and oneness across the multi-religious and multi-cultural society of India, where everyone danced and laughed together to celebrate the bonds of love.