Couples of different faiths tie the knot in a mass marriage ceremony in Gujarat

In simple yet unique wedding, around 542 couples belonging to different castes and communities tied the nuptial knot in the mass marriage ceremony in Gujarat. Organized by the local Charity organization, the wedding was held amidst tight security to avoid any nuisance. Beautifully dressed up in traditional attires, all the couples were married as per their traditional rituals in the presence of their friends and family. The atmosphere was full of gaiety and warmth, which was very well reflecting on the faces of the young brides and grooms. Besides making all the arrangements of the wedding, the organizer even gifted the couples with basic commodities like kitchen essentials, mattresses, cupboards, to begin their new life. A great religious unification was witnessed as out of 542 couples, 531 were Hindu, 10 were Muslim and one was Christian. Four disabled couples also tied the nuptial knot during this mass wedding, who were offered the aid of one lakh by the state's Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani. The event represented the conglomeration of the wide range of Indian cultures and communities, displaying unity and oneness present among the people of India, amidst the diversity.