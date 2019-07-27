Couple grows food forest after quitting job in US

A couple from Gujarat quit their job in United States to create food forest in India. The duo has grown Banana, Eggplant, Papaya and many other fruits and vegetables in their Gujarat's Nadiad. "Living in America made us a lot more aware of our surroundings. Being full-time professionals ourselves, we started realising how our lifestyle was fluctuating toward becoming unhealthy due to our schedules," said Vivek Shah. They have dug trenches and pits on 10 per cent of the overall land to capture every drop of rainwater that falls on the 10-acre farm. This ensures that every good monsoon cycle helps harvest five to ten lakh litres of water.