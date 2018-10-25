Couple dupes jeweler by buying gold worth lakhs using fake currency

A couple duped Ludhiana-based jeweler by using fake currency to buy gold worth Rs 1.9 lakh. The couple handed over 2000 and 500 currency notes with 'Entertainment Bank of India' mark to the jeweler. "The couple fled up as soon as they handed over me the notes and I didn't get time to check the authenticity of notes", said the jeweler. "We have got the CCTV footage, but it is not clear and investigation is underway", said police official. "The currency looks authentic at a glance and these types of notes are easily available in toy store", he added.