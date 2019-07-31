Country's first private Space Museum inaugurated in Hyderabad

India's first private space museum with the collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Friday. The museum, an initiative of the Birla Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute (BACRI), aims at spreading knowledge across a variety of fields such as science and technology and to encourage young minds to explore new horizons. While speaking to ANI, BM Birla Science Museum, Director, Dr. BG Sidharth said, "There is good reason why we started the Space Museum, few years back, there was this International week of space and in that we have arranged with ISRO with a fine exhibitions for four days on space. That Exhibition was such a draw particularly for students and later thought to start a permanent space museum."