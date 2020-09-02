Country stands with Govt's decision to conduct JEE, NEET examinations: Pokhriyal

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The country stands with the Central Government's decision of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

He also expressed satisfaction over the exam centers prepared to follow the guideline issued by the concerned ministry for smooth conduction of the examination.

"The pressure from students was that their career won't get spoiled for a year and that's why in the interest of the students, I decided to go ahead with the examination. If the students don't want their year to get wasted, should we go against them? I am happy that the country stands with the government in the decision."

"I had asked the students if they want their year to go waste and if all the seats go waste? Why should we take the country backward by a year? If we have to face the odd circumstances for students who are preparing for the exam for 2 to 3 years, we would do that. The students who are preparing for so long, it's time they should be given chances to prove it," he said.

Pokhriyal also said, "I told that conduct examination at any cost because the future of students is our prime concern. You see, in 5 hours, lakhs of students downloaded the admit card, this shows the students really want the examination to take place," he added.

Pokhriyal told ANI that attendance of students in the JEE examination is more or less equal to the previous year and I thank officials of the education ministry and CMs for their support and preparations for the smooth conduction of the examination. (ANI)

