Country recorded it's biggest-ever medal tally in history of Asian Games: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday said that India has recorded biggest ever medal tally in the history of Asian Games. Praising the athletes for their marvelous performances, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his special focus on youth and sports. Rathore also reacted on Amritsar train mishap and said that these kind of incidents can be avoid by taking precautions and by following proper processes.