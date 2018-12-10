Our country is not a 'dharamshala', says Subramanian Swamy backing NRC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy backed the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) and said that "our country is not a dharamshala". Responding to migrants wanting rehabilitation in India, Swamy said, "If they are our neighbours that means we will open our doors to them? Why was the country even divided in the first place? They did not want to live with us that is why they were given different nations. They were even given a chance to stay back but they chose to leave. Now they can't just decide to come back. India is a primarily Hindu land and will remain so. We will not let the Hindu majority decline."