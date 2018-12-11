Country needs a non-Congress and non-BJP govt: Asaduddin Owaisi

After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao maintained a strong lead in his home constituency. He is all set to take power for the second time as TRS has put up a strong performance once again. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I say this with all responsibility that K Chandrasekhar Rao has all capabilities and capacities to ensure that a non-Congress government comes into existence when the next Parliament election takes place and this country requires a non-Congress and a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government."