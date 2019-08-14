All countries in world need to come together to fight menace of terrorism: PM Modi

While addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Those who give protection to terrorism and support it must be exposed. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.