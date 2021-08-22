Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

People from Afghanistan are fleeing the country in search of refuge. Here is the complete list of countries that are taking in Afghan refugees.

The need for a safe shelter

The need for a safe shelter

The Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital prompted several Afghan citizens to rush to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in an attempt to flee the impending Taliban rule. Visuals across social media and television showed people running on the tarmac, desperate to leave the country however possible. However, their situation comes with an uncertain future as several countries announced their policy about taking on Afghan refugees.

But first, who is a refugee?

A refugee is a person who has to flee his or her country because of persecution, war, or violence. A refugee has a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. Most likely, they cannot return home or are afraid to do so. War and ethnic, tribal, and religious violence are leading causes of refugees fleeing their countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Which countries will take in the Afghan refugees?

Which countries will take in the Afghan refugees?

The United States announced a Priority 2 designation for refugees from Afghanistan. This grants some Aghan nationals and their family members access to the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). The US will take in about 10,000 people. This mostly includes those who helped the government. “The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan. However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States,” stated the US Department of state.

3 days after the Taliban takeover, the UK opened its arms to resettle about 5,000 Afghan nationals permanently in the UK in the first year of resettlement. The country will prioritize women, religious minorities, and girls from Afghanistan. Overall, the country will resettle about 20,000 refugees. Similarly, Canada also assured to take about 20,000 people from Afghanistan.

Story continues

While India does not have a separate rule for refugees, it deals with expatriates on a case-by-case basis. However, considering the present situation, it has introduced a new e-visa category for Afghan nationals to speed up their applications. The visa will have a six-month validity and, more details are expected soon.

This article Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees? appeared first on BreezyScroll.

Read more on BreezyScroll.