Our countries share special bond when it comes to education, learning: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said that he is very much delighted to be at the University of Melbourne, which is a seat of learning by always being at the forefront of scholarship, creativity and academic excellence ever since its birth in 1853. In his speech, he highlighted that the works of great Australian nobel laurettes like Professor Elizabeth Blackburn and Peter Doherty have elevated the stature of the nation. The University has lived upto its founding motto. He also said that India and Australia share a special bond when it comes to education and learning. President Kovind also praised the seminal contribution of scholars such as AL Basham, Robin Jeffrey and Richard Cashman to Indian studies in Australia and the world at large.