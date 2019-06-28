'Our countries have never been closer': Donald Trump at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States (US) President Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US in Japan's Osaka today. While addressing at the bilateral meeting with United States, Donald Trump said, "We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today." "You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You've done a great job in pulling together. I remember, when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It's a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities," Trump added. This is PM Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.