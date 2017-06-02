Countries should help each other in current economic situation: Modi

St Petersburg, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said countries should help each other as much as possible in the present global economic situation.

"India believes in the principle of open economy. India has taken all its decisions in that direction. Every nation worries about its interests. We also do. But to bring favourable terms in global trade, we walk two steps forward, others also walk two steps.

"But the need is that we should help each other as much as we can in the present global economic situation," he said, replying to a question on free trade agreement at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

