Countering terrorism top priority of BRICS

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The first BRICS Sherpa meeting, under the presidency of Brazil, has identified countering terrorism as one of its priority areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Sherpa meeting was held in Brazil's Curitiba city between March 14 and March 15.

T.S. Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, led the Indian delegation at the meeting.

"It is worth mentioning that Brazil has identified countering terrorism as one of its priority areas for BRICS nations under its presidency. Brazil's priorities for its presidency includes, inter-alia science, technology and innovation, digital economy, New Development Bank and BRICS Business Council as well as countering transnational crime and terrorism," said the Ministry.

The Ministry said India conveyed its support for the priority set out by Brazil, particularly to take forward BRICS cooperation on countering terrorism in a meaningful and concrete manner with the member countries of the group, which represents billions of people.

"India also underlined the need to take forward inter-alia people-to-people cooperation, cooperation in science and technology and innovation, and also in health and traditional medicine," said the Ministry.

