Counter-terrorism deal with Morocco important for us: Sushma Swaraj

Rabat, Feb 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that the agreement signed with Morocco in the field of counter-terrorism was important for India as it has been facing the scourge of terrorism for decades.

"India has faced the menace of cross-border terrorism for decades. Therefore, our agreement with friendly nation Morocco signed today (Monday) in fighting terrorism together is important for India," Sushma Swaraj said during her visit to the kingdom.

She underlined that India gives importance to its multilateral relations with Morocco and feels that there is unlimited scope for expanding bilateral trade. She pointed out that bilateral trade between the two nations has grown up to $1.5 billion as in October 2018.

She said that the talks with her Moroccan counterpart Nasir Borita were fruitful, as the two leaders discussed how to deepen bilateral cooperation in the future.

Sushma Swaraj said that since 2015, the two countries have exchanged 20 minister-level visits between them while 37 MoUs and agreements have been signed.

The Minister said she met the representatives of the Indian community living in Morocco who were contributing to strengthening trade and economic relations and were acting as a bridge between the two countries.

--IANS

mak/arm/vd