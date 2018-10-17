Our counter-infiltration grid is very effective at LoC: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-Chief), Northern Command, attended the first ever inter-service paragliding competition held in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, GOC-in-Chief Ranbir Singh said, "As per inputs available to us, there is no change in terrorist infrastructure across the LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and therefore we keep having several reports of infiltration attempts by Pakistan trained terrorists." He further added, "Our counter-infiltration grid at LoC, at various tiers of the grip up to the hinterland, is very effective and it is because of that we have been able to neutralise a large number of terrorists." Unrest has simmered in Kashmir, home to a separatist movement, for decades. An insurgency that erupted in 1989 against India has eased in recent years, but most Kashmiris yearn for independence, accuse security forces of widespread rights abuses and some support the few hundred militants still fighting. The news of unending encounters between security personnel and terrorists, stone pelting, terrorist infiltrations and recent threats of surgical strikes from Pakistan have rocked the Indian state of J and K. The influence of Pakistan funded terrorism has seeped into the daily lives of locals. Large number of youth have been manipulated and made to join terrorist outfits. Recent encounter of scholar-turned-terrorist Mannan Wani led to wide spread agitation in the Valley. Known as one of the top men of top men of Hizbul Mujahideen, Wani was a former student of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University. Former CM of J and K, Mehbooba Mufti condemned his killing on her social media. Pakistan recently resorted to making threat-induced statements saying they would respond to one surgical strike by the Indian Army with ten such strikes in response. Several soldiers on the Indian side of the border have lost their life defending the borders and foiling terror activities in the state. Despite these continued effort, Pakistan's efforts to disrupt peace in the state continues.