To counter Congress propaganda against farm laws, BJP fields eight Union Ministers

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Amid Congress attempts to intensify stir against new farm laws in the States ruled by the party, with a focus on Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to rope in Union Ministers to counter the narrative against Narendra Modi government's ambitious plan to reform the agriculture sector.

Sources in the party said that beginning from October 13 till October 20, eight Union Ministers will visit Punjab to speak with farmers, agriculture scientist, farmer leaders and arhatiyas (commission agents). These Ministers will clarify doubts about the newly approved farm laws opening free markets to the farmers.

Those who would be touring the State in the coming week include Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kailash Choudhary, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, Som Prakash, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jitendra Singh.

These ministers will travel from Amritsar to Mohali.

While Puri will interact with farmers in Amritsar on October 13, Choudhary who is also Minister of State for Agriculture will travel to Sangrur and Barnala on October 14.

On October 15 Union textile minister Irani will go to meet 'arathiyas' in Bathinda and Faridkot whereas Thakur will address agriculture scientists on Moga and Ludhiana on October 16.

The next day is allocated to Balyan who would be touring Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. On October 18, Prakash would meet influencing farmers leaders in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

Union minister Shekhawat will address farmers on October 19 in Abohar and Firozpur whereas Dr Jitendra Singh has been given charge of Mohali and Ropar.

The party has decided to launch an offensive against the ongoing Congress campaign against the farm laws with senior ministers taking on Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh along with the Gandhi family.

"Those wanting to have seven-star tractor ride for agitation will never understand the pain of farmers. Modi government has given them freedom by opening markets for them," said a senior BJP leader.

Confirming the visit of the ministers Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary said that it is the duty of his party to communicate the essence of the laws to those who are being misled.

"These laws are revolutionary. The Congress is rattled because it will not be able to pocket the amount it had to get by levying tax on farmers," stated Chugh.

Three new agriculture sector reform laws enacted recently are - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)