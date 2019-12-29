Couldn't witness solar eclipse but saw beautiful pictures from Kozhikode: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and stated that unfortunately he was not able to watch solar eclipse but he got to see beautiful pictures."Like everyone in the country, I also wanted to watch solar eclipse on December 26 but unfortunately it was not visible due to clouds in Delhi. However, we got to see beautiful pictures of solar eclipse from Kozhikode and some other parts of India," said PM Modi.