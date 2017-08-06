I couldn't bowl badly, says James Anderson

London [UK], August 6 (ANI): James Anderson, who put England on course of a series win against South Africa on second day of the final Test at Old Trafford, said he felt additional pressure when he took the new ball at the end that now carries his name but was delighted to end the day with four victims.

Anderson recorded his career best figures of four for 33 from the newly-named James Anderson End, which included a game-breaking spell of three for six in 20 balls at to leave him one away from a maiden Test five-wicket haul on his home ground.

"I felt like I couldn't bowl badly.It feels very strange still to hear it being announced. But I'm thrilled by the honour and it's nice to get some wickets," the Guardian quoted Anderson as saying.

The right-arm pacer, however, said he could not care less who closes out the Proteas innings as England continue on their path towards a 3-1 series win.

"It would be great to get my first five at Old Trafford but it will be tough because Stuart Broad will have the ball in his hand in the morning. We'll have to see if he lets me have the [James Anderson] end in the morning. But I just want that last wicket, I don't care who gets it," said the 35-year-old.

"The atmosphere was fantastic today, the crowd are absolutely amazing all day - if well-oiled by the end - and it is a brilliant place to play when it's like that," he added.

By the close of the second day, the hosts had pushed South Africa to the brink of surrender in the series. The Faf du Plessis-led side limped to the close on 220 for 9, still trailing by 142, with Kagiso Rabada's last-ball dismissal summing up their futile situation.

Morne Morkel was 18 not out after Rabada (23) was brilliantly caught by a diving Ben Stokes in the gully off Stuart Broad.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who became the 15th England batsman to be out one short of his century, added 50 runs for the final wicket in alliance with Anderson, helped England post 362 in their first innings.

"We took a lot of momentum from our batting into the field and there was a good feel in the group, thinking we could get early wickets," said Anderson. (ANI)