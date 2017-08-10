There could be a female manager in EPL soon, feels Wenger

London, Aug 10 (IANS) Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Thursday backed a female manager to be in charge of a football club in the English Premier League (EPL) in the coming years.

"I'm personally convinced that will happen soon," Wenger was quoted as saying by espnfc in a Football Writers' Association Live event to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

Wenger added that in the next decade there might be "management specialists" who will take the role of a manager using scientific tools to run teams.

"I'm convinced in 10 or 15 years it will not necessarily be a football specialist who is a manager of a club.

"You will have so many scientists around the team that who will bring out the team to play on Saturday will be more management specialists than football specialists.

"Because the football decisions will be made by technological analysis," he added.

French second division club Clermont Foot had set the trend by appointing Helena Costa as their manager in May 2014. Although she was at the helm for just one month, stepping down citing personal reasons, the club replaced her with another female coach, Corinne Diacre.

Diacre, who won 121 caps for France, was in charge of Clermont Foot for three seasons and finished 12th, 7th and 12th.

