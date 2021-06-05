‘Coronil Not Medicine’: IMA On Uttarakhand’s COVID Kits

The Uttarakhand unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, 4 June, opposed the proposal of Patanjali to include Coronil tablets in the COVID-19 kit prepared by the Uttarakhand government. IMA, Uttarakhand, Secretary Dr Ajay Khanna wrote to the state Chief Secretary Om Prakash objecting to the proposal.

Khanna stated that through media reports he had come to know that Patanjali had proposed to add Coronil as part of the COVID kit in the state.

“Coronil is recognised as a food supplement by Ayush Ministry and it is not a drug or medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev,” he said.

"“Coronil is not approved by WHO, DGCI and even Ayush Vibhag and furthermore it has no place in the central guidelines for Corona of MHA, Government of India”" - Dr Ajay Khanna, State President, IMA Uttarakhand

Coronil, which is touted to boost immunity against COVID-19, was launched in February at an event where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also in attendance.

“The addition of Coronil with allopathy drugs will amount to ‘mixopathy’ and that a combination of Ayurveda and allopathy is not permitted as per the rulings of Supreme Court,” Dr Khanna stated.

He added that Section 34 of the National Medical Commission does not allow ‘mixopathy’.

"“I would be highly obliged if you kindly take prompt action and direct the Secretary of Health, Government of Uttarakhand, accordingly.” " - Dr Ajay Khanna, IMA, State President, UttarakhandBaba Ramdev Vs IMA

The IMA and Ramdev have been locked in a war of words over the effectiveness of modern medicines in COVID-19 treatment. Ramdev had earlier claimed that modern medicine was not effective against COVID-19.

He said, “Allopathy is such a stupid science that first chloroquine failed, then Remdesivir failed, then anti-biotics failed, then steroids failed; then plasma therapy was banned.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) then filed a police complaint against the Yoga guru at the IP Estate police station on Thursday, 27 May.

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.'Coronil Not Medicine': IMA On Uttarakhand's COVID Kits